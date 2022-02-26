news, latest-news,

As the invasion of Ukraine continues, basements in homes - usually used to store potatoes and preserves - are now housing whole families sheltering from Russian missiles. Alexander "Sasha" Demianenko with his wife Valeriia and baby Agaphia recently returned to Canberra after visiting family and friends in Ukraine for the past six months. Mr Demianenko said he felt an overwhelming need to visit all his relatives across Ukraine at the time, now he's glad for the opportunity to spend time with loved ones. Now, when 16-month-old Agaphia brings a smile to Mr Demianenko's face he feels guilty. With relatives in Ukraine, many of them with similarly aged children, he can't help but imagine the fear and uncertainty they are now faced with. He shared stories of family and friends from all around the embattled country: a nine-month pregnant woman sheltering among hundreds of others in an underground subway, children struggling to sleep as loud explosions interrupt their slumber and parents anxiously waiting for dawn. Family members had witnessed heavy artillery, troops and explosions with Russia targeting bridges, airports and military bases. "You really want to scream but at the same time hide from the world," Mr Demianenko said. "Everyone's just trying to protect their children, their elderly family members, and just trying to get closer to each other, to be together [during] these times. "The most difficult [part] for us, [there is] really nothing you can do apart from praying and hoping for the best." Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency estimates 100,000 Ukranians have fled their homes with thousands of others fleeing the country. The family receive updates every couple of hours via messenger from loved ones in Ukraine. Mr Demianenko's parents still live in his home town of Ichnia, three hours away from the capital, with family spread out across the country including Kyiv, Zhukivka, Glukhiv and Odessa. "Some sites around them have been taken by the Russian troops which is a concern and we really really hope no civilians are going to be impacted, but it's just a matter of time," he said. He said older people in the country were reliving experiences of war and famine from their childhood. Mr Demianenko's message was clear: the invasion of his home country was unacceptable especially in the modern world. "It all could have been prevented and still can be ... if more people realise that it is actually affecting [everyday] people and children in particular," Mr Demianenko said. "There are people in [Russia] who are silently watching and not saying anything. "How many people can they arrest for speaking out? Yes, many, but there are many millions of people in Russia ... who have relatives in Ukraine. "And they know the true story, [they] just don't want to listen to it." The Dean at St John the Baptist Church, Father Alexander Morozow, said there was "overwhelming disbelief and condemnation" in the Canberra community. The Russian Orthodox church has been praying for peace and for the safety of people in Ukraine with a large number of parishioners concerned about their loved ones in the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8WgcxeQ6swJGymJT6BMGEL/7059d35a-e849-401e-a280-ee91680e3c61.jpg/r11_445_5000_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg