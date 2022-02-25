news, latest-news,

Kembla Grange trainer Theresa Bateup will consider a Canberra Cup tilt after Monegal charged to an unexpected Canberra Mile win at Thoroughbred Park on Friday. The six-year-old pocketed $90,000 for her elated trainer and owners, with career earnings now nearing $500,000 after she was picked up as a yearling for $3000. The mile was Monegal's first trip to Canberra and the former Bega Cup winner didn't disappoint, beating Matthew Dale's Five Kingdom and Mad as Zariz to the post. Bateup is now considering a return to the capital in two weeks to make a bid to win the Canberra Cup in a potential career swansong. "I'm so proud of her, she's been such an amazing little horse for us and the stables," Bateup said. "She's such a good story. A $3000 yearling and look where she is now. She keeps getting underestimated, there's a great bunch of owners and it was another fantastic ride by [jockey Brock Ryan]. "She's what you get up for every day and you'd love to have a stable full of horses like her. I thought she was a genuine chance but she always needs a bit of luck. "We'll look at the Canberra Cup. She's probably in her last season of racing, that would be a nice way to for her to cap off her career to have that next to her name. She deserves it." Bateup will also factor the Albury Cup into preparation plans, but Canberra's premier carnival is set to be the opportunity to go out on a high. Annabel Neasham's Sweet Ride won the Black Opal preview with Winnertakesitall and Lethal Lady rounding out the top three. Canberra-trained Kelvedon Road continued his successful February run, marking his second win in a matter of weeks to take out the Canberra Guineas preview. The Todd Smart trained horse won the 1400m race by almost two-lengths, beating second placed Jalmari from Goulburn trainer Danny Williams and third placed Allgemeine out of Dale's stables in soft five conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/17ecf1c9-e0ef-427a-95db-85e1f62100ee.jpg/r0_147_3995_2404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg