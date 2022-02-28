Socials: Lakespeare, Shakespeare

video,

Bringing theatre to the lawns of the lake, Shakespeare by the Lakes put on a performance celebrating the talents of local Canberra artists and some of Shakespeare's timeless plays, for an evening of storytelling as the sun set behind the trees.

