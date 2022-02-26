sport, capitals, uc capitals, canberra capitals, wnbl, abby cubillo, wnbl indigenous round, canberra capitals indigenous

Abby Cubillo sees it every time she steps onto the National Convention Centre court. The words "Ngunnawal Country" are stretched across the half-court line and on the Canberra Capitals' jerseys. This though, is just the start. The Capitals will wear Indigenous jerseys when they host the Melbourne Boomers in their final home game of the WNBL regular season on Sunday afternoon. And to prove this is no token gesture, the Capitals have vowed to wear home and away sets of Indigenous uniforms for the remainder of the season. The playoffs are still almost a month away and the Capitals are frantically trying to lock in a venue to avoid giving up home court advantage. But no matter where they are, the sight of lifting their third championship trophy in four seasons while wearing Indigenous uniforms would leave a lasting image that would transcend basketball. Cubillo, hailing from the Larrakia nation in Darwin, knows they can only begin to dream of that moment once they get past the Boomers on Sunday, the daunting four-game road trip that follows, and a semi-final series. For now, her dream is to inspire. "Education and impact have been two of the main areas of focus for this round and season. I personally still have a lot to learn about my culture and the team has been very engaged in learning about culture too," Cubillo said on the Capitals' website. "It is for us to then take our learning and personal experiences into the community to be able to have a positive impact. "A real focus for the round was putting our words into actions and having a real impact in the community. "Of course, I am super excited to wear the incredible jerseys that we have, but I am also really passionate about being a part of a series of online skills sessions that we [are] doing with Indigenous athletes, coaches and referees in Canberra." Sunday marks the fourth time the Capitals have held an Indigenous round, with the team undergoing an educational session led by Jax Compton, the cultural manager at Team Mills Foundation and Indigenous Basketball Australia, and program coordinator at We Got You. Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan will perform a welcome to country at the game, while the Capitals have undertaken an online mentoring series the Winnunga Warriors, and Indigenous players, coaches and officials from Basketball ACT. "There's a whole lot more we can still do," Capitals coach Paul Goriss said. "It's great having Ngunnawal Country [on the court and uniforms], and we're proud to represent that on our uniforms with the We Got You campaign and having that front and centre on our court. "To me it's a small step but a step in the right direction. I still think there's a lot more we can do throughout this to be visible and educate ourselves and the wider community. "Moving forward, it's about what we can continue to do as a club and as individuals to be able to further educate not only ourselves but the broader community. We don't just want this to be a tokenistic issue or round that we focus on, we want this to be an ongoing thing. "Being able to do these education sessions gives us more power of knowledge into what the issues are and how we can help. I want to make this an ongoing thing, not just a round focus. "We want to be leaders in that regard with the Caps and our players, supporting our Indigenous players we have here within the league and the community."

