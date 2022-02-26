Is Putin's invasion the West's 'red line'?

comment, editorial, editorial, canberra times editorial, russia, ukraine, russia-ukraine war, vladimir putin

On February 23, 2022, the world changed dramatically when Russia bombed targets across Ukraine and sent in troops. This, like the attack on Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, and the attacks on New York and Washington on September 11, 2001, is a date that will live on in infamy. Whatever validity there may have been to Russia's call for NATO to cease its expansion to the east has been shredded. President Vladimir Putin, the latest strong man to seize control of the Kremlin, has just proved why Ukraine was so desperate to join NATO. He now stands alongside Napoleon, Kaiser Wilhelm, Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin and Saddam Hussein as an aggressor prepared to use violence to redraw international borders while threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions and shattering the peace of the world. February 23 joins August 1, 1914, and September 1, 1939 as marking the beginning of a conflict which will likely take years to resolve and whose outcome is highly uncertain. President Putin, having finally crossed his Rubicon, is no longer in control of events. From this point on he, like every other aggressor before him, is subject to the actions of others and the fortunes of war. Thursday's invasion is a far cry from the seizure of Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of Crimea during the Ukrainian revolution in 2014. While Putin admittedly has overwhelming military superiority this is not as one-sided a fight as many believe. Modern Ukraine has come a long way since 2014. There is a strong sense of national unity, even in the Russian-speaking areas Putin has used as a pretext to engineer this crisis, and the country has built up one of the largest armies in Europe. And, even if Russia achieves early victories and forces the government into exile, the resistance will continue. The West has already been supplying Ukraine's fighters with sophisticated military equipment and much more is on the way. Australia is playing its part by supplying "non-lethal" materiel and technical support to fend off cyber attacks. In the event Russia does succeed in fighting the Ukrainian army to a standstill the conflict is far from over. The next obvious phase would be guerrilla - or asymmetrical - warfare waged by regular Ukrainian armed forces, local militias and civilians. These types of conflicts are very hard to win. One only has to look at the resistance to the French by the Spanish in the Peninsular War in the early 19th century, the Vietnamese resistance to the French and the Americans in the 1950s and 1960s, and the Afghan resistance to first the Russians and then the American-led forces to see how this might play out. And, unlike previous conflicts, the ubiquity of mobile phones and social media means the invaders will not be able to use the repressive tactics deployed by Nazi Germany in its occupied territories and the French in Algeria and elsewhere with impunity. Such acts would be impossible to conceal and their exposure would quickly crystallise world opinion even further against Moscow. While the West has, to date, been unwilling to shed a drop of blood in Ukraine's defence that could quickly change. Given Ukrainian land and air forces were putting up solid resistance more than 24 hours after the first Russian assaults it is already apparent President Putin may have underestimated the defenders and overestimated his own capabilities. He, like many aggressors before him, is at the mercy of events over which he does not have complete control. The longer this war drags on the more likely it is the West will intervene militarily. Having chosen to ride the tiger the Russian President now faces the problem of how to dismount.

