Erin Osborne and Zoe Cooke have spearheaded the ACT Meteors to second on the WNCL ladder with a five-wicket thrashing of Victoria. Cooke [3-5] ripped through the Victorian top order before Osborne stepped up to claim 4-15 and bundle the hosts out for just 87 at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Friday. The Meteors lost five scalps in the run chase but the result was never in doubt, with Osborne fittingly unbeaten on four when the target was passed in 21.3 overs. Cooke's early heroics, which reduced Victoria to 4-14, coupled with an Osborne masterclass was the perfect tonic for a side missing key pieces Ange Reakes, Maddie Penna and Tilly Lugg. The ACT have been forced to play the waiting game this summer with COVID-19 wreaking havoc and forcing Cricket Australia into multiple fixture changes. MORE SPORT Jono Dean's squad had only completed one match all season - a forgettable loss to NSW in which they were rolled for 53 - before their last outing against the Breakers was abandoned due to rain. So the Meteors were not going to waste a chance to make a statement against winless Victoria and ignite their own campaign. The win lifts them to second on the ladder behind NSW, heading into a clash with Tasmania at Rosedale Oval on March 9. The Meteors return home against Queensland on March 13.

