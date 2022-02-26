Nature-based tourism projects part of federal funding boost

news, latest-news,

Nature-based tourism projects will be part of bushfire recovery efforts in the ACT, with more federal funding on the way through the Black Summer grants. The ACT will receive an additional $9.6 million through the Commonwealth program, with a further $2.9 million across the broader region. ACT Environment and Water group manager Ian Walker said funds would be used to support tourism businesses to establish and operate across the Protected Area Network. Mr Walker said the money would help improve relationships with traditional custodians and businesses interested in operating and developing businesses across the parks network. The Australian Outward Bound Foundation, which operates accommodation near the base of Mount Tennant, will receive more than $810,000. Senator Zed Seselja said Outward Bound will use the funds to transform and equip four old farm sheds into bushcraft workshops, enabling the delivery of more programs to schools and community groups. The Orroral Road crossing will receive $440,000 in funding and $50,000 will be provided to local landowners to help them care for the Murrumbidgee River near Tuggeranong. ACT Parks applied for around $6 million for projects in Namadgi National Park including engagement with the Ngunnawal community in park management and major infrastructure projects. ACT government environment deputy director Jeff Rutledge said there was still a lot of work to be done in terms of bushfire recovery in the park. "We've been blessed by a lot of rain through La Nina over the last couple of summers and while we wouldn't wish for the alternative, it has made some of the access and some of the recovery work take a little bit longer and become a little bit harder than we would have liked," he said. Mr Rutledge said the rain had also proliferated growth of invasive flora species, which presented additional challenges. READ ALSO: He said the focus had been on building back better which included making trails more accessible, ensuring water crossings were accessible for both fire trail and recreational use and the ecology of rivers were protected. "We're progressing well, but I think we've still got at least another two years of work before we'll be able to say we're on the path to recovery," Mr Rutledge said. "Then there's probably another 20, 30, 40 years for the environment to catch up to where it was." A grant has been awarded to the Tharwa Community Association to repair and upgrade the Tharwa Hall and to the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation to deliver leadership programs with the ACT Rural Fire Service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fin3bsvV4zEfEw92kZxvs/bc58de90-e0ca-4068-ad66-31274fb1fd03.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg