Why can one one man be allowed to destroy world peace?

As the tragic situation in Ukraine unfolds it again highlights that one man can cause enormous suffering to innocent populations. In 1917 Lenin overthrew Tsar Nicholas; in World War II it was Hitler; in the 1960s it was presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon in Vietnam; in the 1990s George H Bush sent troops to the Middle East and in the noughties George W Bush sent troops to Afghanistan and then Iraq. Now we have Vladimir Putin deciding Ukraine needs to be subdued. Just as Vladimir Putin has no cause to invade Ukraine, George W Bush had no cause to invade Iraq. All these men inflicted enormous physical damage and caused unremitting suffering to their people. When will men learn that power brings responsibility, that leadership demands compassion, and that war solves nothing? Now the Russians have taken Chernobyl I hope they don't forget their factor-13,000 sunscreen. While they are there they can enjoy topless bareback riding, clowning around and, like the Flintstones, have a gay old time. I hope they relax, breathe deep and catch some rays for a great post-holiday glow. They richly deserve it. I was saddened but not surprised by the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia, which justified this crime with a pack of lies, just as the illegal (and so far bloodier) 2003 invasion of Iraq by the US was justified with a pack of lies, just as the illegal and US backed 1980 invasion of Iran by Iraq (even bloodier) was justified with a pack of lies. The US wanted to punish Iran's Islamic regime for overthrowing its puppet dictator and humiliating it during the Iran hostage crisis. When Iran's army began pushing back Saddam Hussein's forces, the US and its allies (notably Germany) helped him build weapons of mass destruction (chemical weapons) to stop Iran's advance. So the hypocritical Americans have set a very dangerous precedent. Hence the desperate need to put George W Bush and allied leaders (including our own John Howard) on trial for committing a war of aggression (a crime against peace). That will never happen, of course, as the US and its allies are rotten to the core. That's why they allow war profiteers to arm murderous dictatorships like Saudi Arabia. There's been lots of name-calling and Putin is being told to stand in the naughty corner. But hold on. Putin is a monster but he is our monster. Why? Because a still-powerful Russia can still hold up one corner of the west against the Chinese aggression that will come. If Putin is not there who knows what imitations of Ivan the Terrible will take his place? It's better to let the schoolyard bully have his moment. China is the main game. The Prime Minister, once more, is avoiding the greater issues when addressing the Ukrainian crisis. This, no doubt, will be causing more dissent than resolution. Calling the Russian President names is not addressing the causes of Russian warfare, namely NATO's expansion via Ukraine. Ukraine had the option of remaining neutral, like Switzerland, and avoiding further conflict. The Russian president has said this quite clearly, while citing Russia's security concerns. Scott Morrison has ignored all that and simply called President Putin a bully and lauded the benefits of NATO. What a great help that has turned out to be for everybody. How come the west did not impose any sanctions on the USA when it invaded Afghanistan (aided and abetted by Australia) and spent 20 years dictating the governance of that sovereign country?

