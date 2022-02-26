news, latest-news,

A white banner, slung across the perimeter fence at Viking Park, said what everyone involved in the A-League Women's competition is thinking. Big blue letters with the phrases 'full season' and 'fully professional' were written on it as rain fell in Tuggeranong on Friday night, a nod by the Newcastle Jets active support to send a message. That message was heard loud and clear by Canberra United's captain and coach during their 3-0 win over the Jets. "We're finally gelling. I wish the season was just a little bit longer, because I feel like we could turn things around," Michelle Heyman said. "[The banner's] nice, but what season are we in? Come on. I'm like how many years do we have to continue to do this and not grow the league. "So personally, I would love for a full home and away, imagine if it was just like the men's. Why can't we just do the same thing? So fingers crossed ... because it's hard for us women, we're juggling full-time jobs and being a professional athlete. And it's not easy on our bodies, it's not easy on our mind." Both sides have been affected by the short seasons, which have been made even more condense with COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions constantly changing fixtures. The Jets played on Friday without Taren King, Tara Andrews, Sunny Franco, Marie Dolvik Markussen or Tara Andrews due to injury, and Jemma House also limped off early to injury. Whilst United remained without goalkeeper Keeley Richards, and temporarily lost Ash Sykes for the match, before Hayley Taylor-Young also substituted off due to some discomfort. Both teams face tight turn arounds, as United look to play their second game in four days, before their third in seven on Friday. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Similarly, Newcastle have begun their four games in 10 days stint. Canberra's head coach Vicki Linton said her squad were finally getting to where they needed to be, but with two games to go, another fews week would have been good. "That's what's hard about A-League Women's seasons, they're really short," she said. "We're just finally getting there, and it would be great to have another game a week for the next few weeks. "Short pre-season, five weeks, you've got players coming in. COVID has made it that little bit more difficult with players coming off NPL at different levels because a lot of them weren't playing football through the winter. "Even pre-season was hard, and then people pick-up injuries due to loading. So we did not have a consistent run through pre-season ... or the first half of the season with regards to player health, and small rosters make it even more challenging." Despite the shortened 14-game ALW seasons compared to the A-League Men's 22 games, Jets' skipper Cass Davis equalled the most consecutive A-Leagues matches with number 108. And she is set to go beyond Canberran Nikolai Topor-Stanley, and Steve Ugarkovic's record on Tuesday to take out the outright title.

