American decline: from 'mission accomplished' to phoning it in

news, latest-news, ukraine, biden, superpower, george w. bush, trump, obama, weak

The unpalatable truth for the world's dominant superpower is that crazy-brave overreaches in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria have led to feckless underreach now. The West's post-Cold-War triumphalism fuelled this American hubris, and also facilitated a dangerous European insouciance which now looks careless in the face of Russian revenge that has been decades in the making. If such irony had to have one name, it might be George Walker Bush, from whose naive adventurism a line can be drawn to Obama's "red line" hesitancy in Syria, Trump's populist appeal as an American isolationist, and Joe Biden. Biden's election as the sane corrective after Trump made some sense, but it is already clear he is a spent force. As the figurehead for the neocons, "Dubya" had been keen to export free-market democracy around the world, by force if necessary. In that spirit he flagged the possible expansion of NATO to include Ukraine, as his war-addled presidency limped to a close. These two details, on the one hand calamitous failures in foreign civil wars, and on the other, the notion that the key Western defence alliance should reach right up to Russia's actual border, say much about the asymmetric violence now unleashed in Ukraine. In blunt geopolitical terms, these circumstances have had the effect of emboldening Vladimir Putin in 2022, and hobbling Biden. The US fail is epic, and raises the question: why fund the world's most sophisticated, lethal, and costly military if your population has lost the confidence to use it? Or to even credibly threaten to use it? As reporters reach for new superlatives to cover "the worst security threat in Europe since the Second World War", relatively few have considered this historical realpolitik, Moscow's perspective of a US-aligned Ukraine, and the critical question of what America would do if the roles were reversed. This is not to say that the revanchist Putin is acting legally or even reasonably. Only that he is acting predictably. The Russian strongman has long signalled his intentions, and is behaving as great powers have tended to behave when their existence is threatened. In short, they secure their perimeters and gird their outer approaches. Along with its huge defence bases, America has states like Alaska (purchased from a debt-laden Russia, incidentally in 1867 after the latter's defeat in the Crimean War) and Hawaii on its westernmost flanks. Home to the US Pacific Command, Hawaii is more than 3200 kilometres from the US mainland, having been "annexed" in 1898. While World War II and even the miscalculations of 1914 are frequently mentioned, the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis - potentially a more serious security crisis, even in Europe - illustrates what America would do if land-bordered Canada or Mexico sought a defence pact with, say, Beijing. By secretly positioning Russian nukes in communist Cuba, just 145 kilometres off the southern coast of America, Khrushchev would have reduced the launch-to-strike time to almost nothing, shattering the symmetrical deterrence doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction. President Kennedy ordered "a strict quarantine on all offensive military equipment under shipment" to "that imprisoned island". Meanwhile, deft back-channel diplomacy, luck, and JFK's recognition that the Soviets had concerns about US missiles based in Turkey (by then a 10-year member of NATO) led to compromise. Kennedy quietly removed the missiles from Turkey and Khrushchev pulled back from Cuba. The film Thirteen Days (2000), directed by the Australian-born Roger Donaldson, captures the drama brilliantly. Yet it's the subject of another film - this one just released - that more often influences security negotiations. That film is Munich: The Edge of War - covering Neville Chamberlain's accommodation of Hitler in 1938. Hitler's pretext for the invasion of Czechoslovakia in that year was the ill treatment of German-speaking peoples of the Sudetenland. Britain, France, and Italy traded its annexation for a promised peace. Putin's claims of "persecution and genocide" of Russian speakers in the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine seem equally dubious. But Putin's insecurity is very real. At the time of Bush's Ukraine comments, NATO had been nibbling away at the pie crust of the former Soviet Union for years - a straight breach of the 1991 promise made by America not to encroach eastward. READ MORE: Consider the new NATO entrants in the decade to 2009 as Bush served out his term: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia. It reads like a list of USSR buffer states. None of the above justifies Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine - an illegal and genocidal act by a lawless autocrat. But it might be time to acknowledge that if nations can be said to act like people, then the best analogy is a prison. There, the strongest set the rules - and hoard the privileges. The weak survive only through alliances. And every now and then, when one of the pretenders eyes uncertainty in the top dog, he makes his move. This invasion should never have happened. It is a massive human tragedy and a gateway to incalculable human suffering. A crime which sits squarely on Putin's shoulders. Could he have been reassured over Ukraine's hopes of NATO membership? Could Ukraine have been told it would never happen? They know now. Article 5 (the principle of collective defence, or the "one in, all in" rule) of the NATO treaty (also known as the Washington Treaty) guarantees defence protection from other member states. In Ukraine's case, this has already proved undeliverable. The prospect of nuclear-armed American and Russian forces fighting directly is too dangerous to contemplate. The Cuban Missile Crisis ended through diplomacy. Why weren't the Ukraine tensions resolved through recognising Russian security concerns before the current violence started? Perhaps it is not only Russia still processing grievances from the Cold War.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tPntrWhUbGLyDWYCTv46rt/565fe941-8084-4e09-b448-e1b88b77e2b3.jpg/r3_505_7325_4642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg