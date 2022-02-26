Brumbies fans left scratching their heads over call

sport, brumbies, brumbies, super rugby pacific, super rugby, fijian drua

At a time when rugby union boffins are considering banning tackles above the nipples and player safety is meant to be paramount, ACT Brumbies fans were left scratching their heads when Fijian flyer Vinaya Habosi managed to avoid sanction for a dangerous tackle. Somehow Habosi managed to escape any colour of card for his dangerous tackle on ACT Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead that many thought should have reduced the visitors to 14 men for at least 10 minutes. Brumbies coach Dan McKellar was happy with the decision - provided that's the standard going forward - while captain Allan Ala'alatoa admitted he thought it should have been a yellow card. Drua coach Michael Byrne sided with the officials, feeling Muirhead had clearly contributed to the spectacular flip by jumping. But all Muirhead did was brace for contact - and then start praying he didn't land on his head. Thankfully he spun so far he landed on his back and avoided injury. All referee Reuben Keane was going to award was a penalty - if it wasn't for the fact Brumbies fullback Tom Banks had already sprinted away for a stunning solo try. Ala'alatoa questioned Keane's decision on the field pointing out "he's still got to take care though" when told Muirhead had been mostly to blame. "I actually thought it might've been a yellow card with the way things are going," he said after the game. "Reuben's explanation was 'Drew' jumped into the tackle so fair enough, we'll just move on." McKellar felt the game had gone too far in its punishment of players in recent years, where cards and multi-week suspensions have become commonplace. He didn't think there was any malice in Habosi's actions and was happy as long it's the same decision next week against arch-rivals NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium next Saturday. "I'm not big on dishing cards out left right and centre. I think we've probably gone too far as a game down that path," McKellar said. "It's a high-intensity, high-collision sport. Was it a yellow card? Potentially. He went beyond the horizontal. "As long as they're consistent, that's all we want. If that happens to us next week then penalty sufficient and we're OK with it. "I don't want to see players get sent off and sit on the sidelines for six weeks. The game's a physical contest. If it's not blatant foul play then crack on." The officials - with the full assistance of slow motion video - decided it was Muirhead himself who caused the danger by jumping into the tackle. READ MORE: You can see him brace and in doing so both feet leave the ground slightly - but it's not like he launched himself into an attempt at an Olympic high jump record. "I saw both legs straighten off the ground before contact, which usually indicates the player's jumping," Byrne said. "That's all I could see. From a technical aspect it looked like both knees straightened before contact, which is an indication of jumping. "I actually didn't see it and when I looked at the review you can see it was a jumping action. "I think they made a good call there. I'm sure Andy knows the action that happened there and I was happy they saw it that way."

