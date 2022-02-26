news, latest-news,

News of the Russian invasion continued to dominate headlines on Saturday as people from across Australia banded together to show support for Ukraine. The Illawarra Mercury reported a Wollongong priest has been leading Ukrainians across Sydney in prayer, providing them with support, as the escalating conflict unfolds. In addition, Misha Zelinsky, a foreign and national security expert, spoke to the Mercury from the basement of the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv in the wake of a missile strike on the beleaguered city. For people with family in Ukraine, the situation was particularly difficult. Canberra resident Alexander "Sasha" Demianenko shared stories of family and friends from all around the embattled country. Meanwhile, Australia is seeking advice about sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the Kremlin pushes forward with its invasion. Across Australia, the nation is mourning one of its greatest sportsmen John Landy, who has died at the age of 91 after a life full of achievement both on and off the athletics track. In addition, Western Australia and Northern Territory residents are on alert with Cyclone Anika set to make landfall, packing destructive winds of up to 130km/h on Saturday night or Sunday morning. In Tasmania, the mother of a child - who died while enjoying end-of-year celebrations at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16, when a freak gust of wind picked up a jumping castle - has lashed out at the Devonport City Council for its handling of funds raised for a GoFundMe campaign. In dazzling news, an exhibition in Bendigo will celebrate the creativity, passion and frivolity of the region's beloved drag queens. Fierce: Drag Queens of Bendigo brings together a collection of stunning costumes and accessories with absolutely fabulous results. While many of us have memories of learning about the dangers of drugs from a giraffe in a van, the much-loved mascot Healthy Harold has moved up in the world and into the classroom. Tamworth students were among the first in Australia to learn about cyber safety from the iconic puppet. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

