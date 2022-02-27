sport, afl,

The colour of the jersey they don may have changed but one thing hasn't, and that is Katie Loynes and Kerryn Harrington debriefing their AFLW matches together. The pair will battle it out against each other for the first time at Manuka Oval on Sunday during the Indigenous Round, with Loynes suiting up for the GWS Giants, and Harrington for Carlton. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Last season the duo were co-captains of Carlton, before Loynes was delisted and moved to the Giants, but she said nothing had changed between them. And she eagerly awaited her weekly debrief notes from her opposition. "I've got a still a really close relationship with Kerryn, so we debrief after every round. There's no doubt that we'll still be doing that after this game on Sunday night," she said. "We talk about how the game went, areas that maybe the team performed really well in or areas that we probably need improving. And I think just being able to talk footy with someone that's not in your team, is really nice as well." Sunday night's game on Ngunnawal Country flags two firsts for Loynes, marking the first time she will face her old club, and the first time she suits up at Manuka. The midfielder helped her side to a buzzer winner in a rescheduled fixture against St Kilda on Wednesday night, and said they felt good going into the Carlton match. "The girls are saying [Manuka's] one of their favourite grounds that they play on. So I'm really, really pumped," Loynes said. "I actually feel really quite relaxed about [facing Carlton]. The emotion's kind of taken out of it now, because I've been with my new club for those eight rounds. I'm sure there'll be some nerves when I run out and look at my old teammates." The Giants remain the favourites going into the fixture, sitting in ninth on the ladder, two places above the Blues. Although the side's remaining three matches remain at the forefront of Loynes' mind, the 35-year-old does have some big questions ahead of her after the season ends next month. She will toss up whether to relocate with her partner to Sydney permanently to continue her AFLW career, retire and stay in Melbourne, or try and secure a contract from a Victorian club. The full-time teacher took long service-leave to be able to play for the Giants during the 13-week season. "It would be great if [the AFLW] was full time, that way you know pretty much what your plans are for next year. Because I think that's going to be my main decision on whether I decide to pay on or retire," she said. "They will need a teacher to fill that role in a full-time basis for term two. So I guess that's what makes it makes it tricky, and when you have to pay for your mortgage and so on. "It's a lot of pressure. I do feel quite overwhelmed with that decision at the moment."

