Tuggeranong Valley president Billy Floros remembers the days when Jason Behrendorff was a young rookie, before his Australian or BBL career. Fast forward 4725 days and the 31-year-old was back in Canberra's first grade. He stepped up at Kingston Oval on Saturday, taking 2-32 from 7.5 overs, and two catches, against Eastlake. His Tuggeranong teammates, however, were on a mission to impress and impress they did with bowlers Matthew Shean taking 3-34 and Lewis Evans 3-25 from 10 overs each. Rain delayed the fixture a few times before umpires decided it was too wet to continue, leaving the game drawn after Eastlake made 169 and Tuggeranong had faced 8.3 overs for 2/18. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Eastlake has an international calibre player of their own in Zimbabwean Vusi Sibanda, who posted 61 runs off 59 balls against Tuggeranong. Floros said it was quite weird to have Behrendorff back at his junior club, but he hoped more of Canberra's best would return. "I've know Jas for a long time because Jason and my nephew played together ... so I remember playing with him when they were coming through," he said. "So it was good that he reached out, his family and my family are closish because they grew up playing together, but it is amazing to see him wearing Tuggeranong colours and playing in Canberra right now. "It's fantastic to have not just Jason back but any international or state player is awesome to have in town, and I think that something to think about is how many players from the ACT are playing now, state cricket or Australian cricket, and shows what we can produce in Canberra." Behrendorff may get a couple more games in before returning to Western Australia for a one-day clash against Victoria on March 8. Either way, Floros said the new-ball specialist had done his part. "Having him at training with everybody, it was great. He's a very humble guy and was really good with everybody," he said. "There was a lot of excitement around, you could tell it was there, and we even had our junior rep players leave their training early to be able to come, because they knew he was going to be there. "Everyone gets interested again and it's fantastic to see. I mean the turnout we've had this week at training was quite amazing compared to normal, and today [Saturday], I think we're gonna get quite a few people here watching Jason play." Around the other Canberra cricket grounds, and the match between Queanbeyan and Western District at Freebody Oval was abandoned due to rain. John Rogers (63 runs) and Robert Trickett (66 runs) helped Weston Creek Molonglo Cricket Club set a big tally (3/191) at ANU North Oval, making ANU chase 3/191 in wet conditions. ANU's Daniel Leerdam was determined to chase the margin set, and recorded his innings of the season with 69 runs from 72 balls. On the fielding side, Blake Faunce worked hard to prevent ANU from reaching the target, taking three wickets in five overs. It proved enough with WCMCC winning by 66 runs. North Canberra Gungahlin Cricket Club bowler Harrison Jones took 4-18 from 7.3 overs to help roll Ginninderra for 117 at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval. Things started grim for Ginninderra, after losing their opening batter Ryan Wunsch at 1/4, and they were never able to recover. Ginninderra's Bradley Kwong played his part to try and reduce NCGCC's chances of chasing their tally, taking 3-15 from 10 overs. Things seemed to be going to plan until NCGCC's fifth batter Charmie Herath posted an unbeaten 51 off 119 balls, helping his side to a six-wicket win over Ginninderra.

