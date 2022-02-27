news, latest-news, Russia, Ukraine, World

With Russia's unprecedented attack on Ukraine bringing their conflict to the forefront of global news once more, frontline reporters and documentary makers have used their social media platforms to help others gain an insight into the situation. Australian Bryce Wilson, from a small country town in Victoria, has been using his online accounts to document, with incremental updates in real time, the unfolding crisis in Ukraine. During a live-streamed video, Mr Wilson said "I should have died this morning," but added "my goal is to survive the first 48 hours". As more people around the world hear about Mr Wilson's story and follow his journey through social media, hundreds, if not thousands, of strangers comment "stay safe" and thank him for his updates. Back home, the federal government has gained the support of Labor with opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong saying they would back the Morrison government in imposing further and tougher sanctions on Russia. Ms Wong called the invasion an "unprecedented act of aggression". "I've said we will give bipartisan support to the most comprehensive and heaviest sanctions that Australia can and should take, so I extend that invitation to the government again," she said. Meanwhile, Russian banks have been excluded from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, which allows banks to talk to each other and authorise money flows. Elsewhere across Australia, police continue to search for a yachtsman missing in the swollen Brisbane River as the region battles severe weather. It comes as severe weather warnings span almost 1000km of NSW and Queensland coastline and the death toll from severe flooding rises to seven. Affected NSW communities will receive an additional $200m via a support package from the federal and state governments. In the continuing story of hope and resilience, New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns has strapped himself into a $70,000 exoskeleton machine to try to walk again. The latest development in his journey comes after he nearly died when doctors discovered a tear in one of the main arteries in his heart, had a spinal stroke and was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Staying with health, a medical trial may soon give brain cancer patients access to new cutting-edge treatments. Cure Brain Cancer Foundation has spent $8 million so the study - currently being run in the US and Canada - can also be launched in Australia. In lighter news, mullet fans had plenty to celebrate at the 2022 Mulletfest in Kurri Kurri, which had people travelling from far and wide.

THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

