ACT crossings have been closed and Canberrans have been urged to stay safe around flood waters as the territory experiences heavy rainfall "associated with the system bringing heavy rains to northern NSW and south-east Queensland". In a statement on Sunday, ACT Policing and the ACT Emergency Services Agency warn people to avoid roads where flash flooding and excess water are prevalent. "These waters are often deeper and flow faster than they appear," the statement reads. "You should never drive, walk, or ride through flood water." Coppins Crossing, Point Hut Crossing and Oaks Estate Crossing have been closed due to flooding. Water levels in these areas are increasing daily and Canberrans are urged to avoid these areas. Activities such as swimming, kayaking and fishing should be avoided until waterways become safe. Motorists are also being reminded to drive according to the wet and slippery road conditions. This includes slowing down, turning on headlights and increasing stopping distances. MORE NEWS The warning comes after heavy rainfall in the ACT in the latest 24 hours. Jonathon How, duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said the three highest rainfalls were recorded in southern Canberra. Tuggeranong Creek recorded 82 millimetres, Wanniassa recorded 77 millimetres and Tharwa recorded 75 millimetres. "There's a bit of cloud around at the moment, which would continue for most of today," Mr How said. "There may be light showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the ACT. We're not expecting another huge rainfall, but there may be isolated pockets of high rainfalls." Mr How said the high recordings overnight were "due to a lot of moisture from the north that's associated with the system bringing heavy rains to northern NSW and south-east Queensland". "There's a big feed of tropical air from the north and Canberra is likely to see a week of mild wet conditions before drying towards the latter half of the week," he said. "We're keeping an eye on how the system moves down. It's quite uncertain at this stage." Mr How also reminded people to keep informed about weather warnings and said that there were currently warnings in place for surrounding NSW regions. This includes a minor flood warning for the Bombala River, about 190 kilometres south of Canberra. In Queensland, police continue to search for a yachtsman missing in the swollen Brisbane River as severe weather warnings span almost 1000 kilometres of NSW and Queensland coastline. The death toll from severe flooding has risen to seven. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

