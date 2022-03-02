news, federal-politics, Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, regions

Urgent pleas for city-grade healthcare, roads and internet services have emerged as thousands of regional ACM readers lodge what they want addressed during the 2022 federal election. According to the results of a national reader's survey conducted by Australian Community Media (ACM), publisher of 140 newspaper titles across every state and territory, "improve health" was the most raised issue when asked what the federal government could do to make life better for regional Australians. More than 5500 readers from Bega to Bendigo and Bunbury responded to the regional survey question, imploring Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese for better healthcare, roads, NBN and other infrastructure. The responses overwhelmingly demand city-grade support in the regions. And many just ask to "listen to us and hear." "Care about us," one ACM reader pleads. "Care about the little people who keep this country going," backs another reader. "Employ more nurses and doctors in hospitals. Our health system is very flawed and regional healthcare is at crisis point," said another. The level of disenchantment is clearly high among ACM readers, but regional need crosses over with political issues of integrity and leadership. Year after year, there are serious questions about where the much needed funding has gone. The national audit office has found evidence of pork barrelling in several major government grant programs in recent years, with funding skewed towards the Coalition in marginal seats. It's no surprise that almost 2000 survey respondents rated a federal anti-corruption commission among their top election issues. "Distribute resources fairly and where they are needed," a reader urges. "Better healthcare, less pork barrelling," said another. The regions have also been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only has the deadly virus spread to regions risking lives and stretching services, but city dwellers have spent the past two years shifting to smaller towns and centres in growing numbers, placing them under greater pressure. While many readers centred on calling for better healthcare, some sought all they believed the regions needed. "Better health care, better internet connectivity for everyone !!!! Decisive action on climate change," one reader rounded up. "Better health access; affordable housing; availability of educational opportunities; jobs," sought another. "Better fast transport, IT links with excellent health and early / school/ tertiary education. A vision that unites cities and country," pleaded another. After services, climate action was returned as a strong regional election issue. The result flips the main election concerns declared by ACM readers which found "environment and climate" as the top concern followed by health and political integrity. "Can you please tell them, "It's the environment, stupids." Without a liveable world nothing matters. We need real action, not dogma and silly games," one reader asked. "Be serious about tackling climate change!" implored a reader. And, "Deal with climate change - bushfires, droughts, and floods are killing us." Although there was the other side with suggestions to "back the coal industry." There were also calls for the vital but intangible: truth and accountability. "Be honest to regional Australians. Regional Australians are always overlooked especially in South Australia," suggested a Port Lincoln reader. "Be accountable for decisions, be honest and show empathy, recognise the regional way of life and don't ignore the regions," said another. Many readers went longer term calling for a nationwide program to shift government services and jobs from the cities to the regions. "Decentralise services. Stop large cities from sucking life blood out of surrounding towns," one reader wrote. "Decentralisation. Jobs. Equal health services as cities. Stop helping cities grow, move funding to regions," beseeched another. And then there was this suggestion to just listen: "Get out into the country and live there for a few days,"

