The ACT has recorded a third day of coronavirus cases below 500, along with one new death, as an outbreak associated with the Australian National University appears to have stabilised. A man in his 80s has died with COVID-19, taking the territory's coronavirus pandemic death toll to 34. There was 464 new cases of the virus recorded in the last reporting period, following from 495 cases on Sunday. It marks three-consecutive days with fewer than 500 new COVID cases reported. There are now 3980 active cases of coronavirus in the ACT, after the first weekend of relaxed mask requirements. An ANU spokesman said the number of residents who have reported positive rapid antigen tests has dropped to single figures. "At the same time, a very significant number of our students who tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared and come out of self-isolation," the spokesman said. "We continue to provide a wide range of support and care for any of our students living on campus who are self-isolating due to COVID-19." More than 98 per cent of Canberrans aged 12 and over have received two doses of a vaccine. More than 67 per cent of Canberrans aged 16 and over have now received a vaccine booster. READ ALSO: A report from the ANU released this week found a higher level of hesitancy to receive a booster shot in January 2022, than there was in October 2021. Study co-author Professor Nicholas Biddle said that in January, 65.4 per cent or people surveyed said they would definitely have the booster. This compared with 71.9 per cent of people in October 2021. "Leaving aside those who are not eligible, for some others this may reflect a belief that they are sufficiently protected from their initial two doses. The experience of the first two doses, particularly side effects, may also have made some reluctant to seek out a third dose," Professor Biddle said. NSW has recorded 5856 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm as the state eases it's COVID restrictions. There are 1136 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 55 in intensive care. The state is relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions with the compulsory wearing of masks lifted in schools, following mask requirements when entering shops being scrapped on February 25. Victoria has recorded another 5852 COVID-19 infections and three more people have died with the virus. There are currently 41,205 active cases in the state. In Tasmania, 734 new coronavirus cases were reported, with the state's number of active cases rising for the 13th day in a row. The total number of active cases is now 4909, an increase from 4884 reported 24 hours earlier. More to come.

