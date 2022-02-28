whats-on, food-and-wine,

Wakefield's Bar & Wine Room will come alive with the glitz and glamour of Paris this week when it transforms into the Moulin Rouge for three spectacular nights. From Tuesday, the intimate wine bar will embrace the dazzling excess of the world-famous theatre, with an indulgent three-course French menu and show-stopping cabaret performances - the heart of a flapper and the glittering step of a starlet. Head chef Steven Jacomos has created the themed menu that includes a choice of French classics including oysters, scallops with garlic butter, French onion soup, salad lyonnaise, sirloin steak, tarte tatin aux pommes, and crème brulée. Cocktails featured during the evening for added experience include the Martinez - a classic cocktail that even predates the Martini, made up of Poor Toms Sydney dry gin, Martini Rosso, Luxardo maraschino liqueur and finished with an orange twist. There will also be a Wakefield original, the Green Thumb, which includes absinthe, St Germain elderflower, lime and cucumber. Moulin Rouge at Wakefield's Bar and Wine Room runs from March 1 to 3, from 6pm until late. Cost is $129 per person. To book go to edgarsinn.com.au/wakefields. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/2dfaf2d5-18df-44db-b97b-c7ebdd1754e9.png/r2_69_756_495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg