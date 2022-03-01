With a firm grip on the premium ACT residential real estate market, the Belle Property brand has been incredibly well-received by the nation's capital since its inception in 2016. The team says it was therefore only a natural progression to open a commercial offering; a market-leading operation that has national and international reach, but with a hands-on, tailored approach. Led by director Nathan Dunn, the business has a key focus on the leasing and selling of commercial assets across the ACT. Very recently, Belle Property Commercial Canberra underwent a small rebrand, having previously been known as Belle Property Retail Canberra. "We have made this decision because, while we are still specialists in retail, we wanted to change our name to suit our broader offering," Mr Dunn said. "Belle Property Commercial Canberra works in all commercial property asset classes; retail, office and industrial," he continued. Importantly though, especially for investors, "the quality marketing, the particular process we undertake, it transcends asset class and we now have clientele in every space. It was only right to have a name that accurately reflects our service offering," he explained. "Belle Property Commercial Canberra leverages off the systems, structure and process epitomised by the Belle Property residential arm. No other offering in the ACT market focusses so heavily on the process over the promise, utilisation of digital marketing, and above-all, absolute client focus. "We strive to do things better, to create a more streamlined and process-driven method that secures a better result for our clients. "We work alongside our clients to maximise property potential and value through effective communication, negotiations and marketing. "Our growing team of six is excited to work with you in 2022. If you are looking for a committed commercial leasing, sales and property management team, please do not hesitate to contact the team today."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/45c7ff71-44f0-45be-8e6d-719214492b87.jpg/r387_340_2923_1773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Commercial real estate reimagined

With a firm grip on the premium ACT residential real estate market, the Belle Property brand has been incredibly well-received by the nation's capital since its inception in 2016.

The team says it was therefore only a natural progression to open a commercial offering; a market-leading operation that has national and international reach, but with a hands-on, tailored approach. Led by director Nathan Dunn, the business has a key focus on the leasing and selling of commercial assets across the ACT.

Very recently, Belle Property Commercial Canberra underwent a small rebrand, having previously been known as Belle Property Retail Canberra. "We have made this decision because, while we are still specialists in retail, we wanted to change our name to suit our broader offering," Mr Dunn said.

Belle Property Commercial Canberra is the new name after a small rebrand. "We strive to do things better, to create a more streamlined and process-driven method that secures a better result for our clients," said director Nathan Dunn (standing at right). Photo: Supplied "Belle Property Commercial Canberra works in all commercial property asset classes; retail, office and industrial," he continued.

Importantly though, especially for investors, "the quality marketing, the particular process we undertake, it transcends asset class and we now have clientele in every space. It was only right to have a name that accurately reflects our service offering," he explained. "Belle Property Commercial Canberra leverages off the systems, structure and process epitomised by the Belle Property residential arm. No other offering in the ACT market focusses so heavily on the process over the promise, utilisation of digital marketing, and above-all, absolute client focus. "We strive to do things better, to create a more streamlined and process-driven method that secures a better result for our clients.

"We work alongside our clients to maximise property potential and value through effective communication, negotiations and marketing. "Our growing team of six is excited to work with you in 2022. If you are looking for a committed commercial leasing, sales and property management team, please do not hesitate to contact the team today." SHARE