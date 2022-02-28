Former rugby union player Scott Fardy's O'Connor home sells for $1.85 million

news, latest-news,

Former Brumbies and Wallabies star Scott Fardy has sold his long-time O'Connor residence at auction for $1.85 million on Canberra's busiest Saturday of the year. The three-bedroom house at 35 Quandong Street, O'Connor, brought in about 20 spectators, mostly neighbours keen to see if the house would sell. Bidding for the property kicked off at $1.5 million and increased in $50,000 bids before shortening to $10,000 strides, thanks to all five registered bidders trying their luck. The parties were swift with their offers, and at $1.765 million, selling agent and auctioneer Rowan Glanville of Rowan Glanville announced the home was on the market. From here, it came down to two parties who countered each offer with a $5000 raise until the hammer fell at $1.85 million. The property had strong interest throughout the auction campaign, Mr Glanville said, and although the seller's background "propelled even further interest, the house had genuine buyers". "This is a home in a great location," he said. "Very rarely did we see properties on this street come to market, and now there've been four that have listed this year alone. "Of those, two have sold within the last few weeks, which just goes to show the strength of the market and the buyer activity." Elsewhere, another three-bedroom house at 26 McIntosh Street, Scullin, sold for $975,000 within minutes of the auction's start. "The opening bidder, who became the eventual buyer, started the bids at $950,000 and you could hear a few gasps from the crowd when they did that because it was very strong," said selling agent Tim McInnes of Timothy Road. "The bids in between were done in small increments until the hammer fell. The eventual buyers have been on the hunt for a home for the past year so they were giving it their all at auction." While this property sold at auction, Mr McInnes noted that some properties around the area had been passing in as buyers held off from settling on a home. "Previously, buyers would put all their eggs in one basket even though the house wasn't their ideal home but now, with more properties on the market, they're willing to wait for the right one," he said. At another auction, a three-bedroom duplex at 14B Croton Street, Rivett, sold for $854,000. Selling agent Anthony Weston of Blackshaw Woden said nine parties registered to bid, of whom four actively participated in the bidding process. "I'd describe it as spirited bidding from all involved, with first-home buyers walking away with the new keys," he said. Mr Weston attributed the property's sale to its style, "which is rare to come by these days". "This home appealed to a lot of first-home buyers and downsizers, with the former being priced out of standalone homes, so when a duplex or townhouse comes to market - the interest for it is always crazy," he said. "We can't believe it got to that price but that's a testament to the market." The sales were three of 121 auctions scheduled across the capital on Saturday and Mr Weston said he anticipated more Super Saturdays in the lead up to long weekends such as Easter.

