A former NRL star has shouted at a magistrate in what he described as a "shitty little court" while claiming he was recently "assaulted, bashed and smashed" by Queanbeyan police. Clive Churchill medallist Brent Kite, 40, described himself as "a living man" when he fronted Queanbeyan Local Court on Monday. The two-time premiership winner was appearing in court for the first time following his recent arrest on charges of failing to produce a driver's licence and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. The charges stem from a confrontation in which police smashed their way into Mr Kite's car and arrested him in Lowe Street, on February 9, after he allegedly refused to wind down his window. Mr Kite represented himself on Monday as he pleaded not guilty to all three charges. The former Dragons, Sea Eagles and Panthers forward asked whether he was being recorded before claiming he had been "assaulted, bashed and smashed" by police prior to his arrest. Mr Kite told magistrate Roger Clisdell he had been "trying to exercise my constitutional right" on the day in question. Mr Clisdell responded: "You'll have to join the sovereign citizens, Mr Kite." The former State of Origin and Test prop did not take kindly to this, asking Mr Clisdell not to "put me on the fringe" and to retract that statement. "I'm just me, Brent, a living man," he told the court, later adding that "the corporation has no authority over the living man". Mr Kite went on to demand that, when his case was ultimately decided, two judicial officers be present to hear the matter. "This goes back to Bible times," he said. "I need two magistrates on the bench and a trial by jury." MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Mr Clisdell fired back that this was not going to happen and that he would not tolerate this sort of "nonsense" in his courtroom. "It's not nonsense, mate," Mr Kite shouted back. "I've been bashed and pulled out of my car before I've been arrested. Does that sound like due process?" The 40-year-old then challenged the magistrate to "jump into the prosecution's chair" and explain what he had done wrong. He said the road rules were "nonsense", branded the Queanbeyan Local Court a "shitty little court", and said he would win his case. Mr Kite also told the police prosecutor to take her time preparing her case because she would "need a lot time to pin this on me". "If there's a junior McJuniorburger, give [the case] to them," he told her. Mr Kite, who was accompanied by a giggling supporter, declared that there would "none of that bowing shit" as he stormed out and headed for the court registry, where he indicated he would ask for a recording of Monday's proceedings. Once the former footballer had left the courtroom, Mr Clisdell remarked: "Hmm, one too many scrums." The magistrate listed the case for a contested hearing on June 21. Kite, a former Erindale College student and Canberra Raiders lower-grade player, has been on bail since being charged. He played 313 games in a decorated NRL career that spanned 14 seasons, winning the man-of-the match award and scoring a try for Manly in the Sea Eagles' 2008 grand final thrashing of Melbourne. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

