whats-on, music-theatre-arts, Capital life

The title of Tom Campbell's exhibition means "boastful talk", quite apt for a city full of politicians. The show itself is about quilting, both in the literal sense and in terms of quilting together a persona or a memorial or some kind of transmutation. It's on at ANCA Gallery until March 27. anca.net.au. In Incandescence, the Lime Flamingo Collective artists give physical form to memories, dreams and experiences in various media. Helen Gory's Entwine is made up of 80 collages or photomontages installed alongside 80 painted gold squares. No. 52 by Brenton McGeachie focuses on the built landscape, photographed typically with a blend of natural and artificial light. And in the Chutespace is Transcend by Barak Zelig. They're on until March 20. m16artspace.com. The Nancy Sever Gallery presents an exhibition of recent work by Derek O'Connor - the veteran English-born artist's second solo show at the gallery. He says, "Concurrent with my interest in the recuperation of anachronistic technologies - books, expressive painting - lies a deep commitment to the medium of paint as a vehicle to embed meaning through a process of application and erasure." It ends on April 3. nancysevergallery.com.au. This exhibition presents artworks in various media by members of the Migrant Women's Art Group. Minister for the Arts and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Tara Cheyne will open Creating Space at Theo Notaras Multicultural Centre on March 11 at 6pm. It's on until March 20. communityservices.act.gov.au. Doreen Shaw's exhibition of paintings in gouache depicting everyday life in coastal and rural scenes is on at Bungendore Fine Art until March 31. bungendorefineart.com.au. Studio Altenburg in Braidwood presents the 22nd exhibition by the Canberra Art in Miniature Collective. The works depict local surroundings, being close to home, and intimate spaces. This will be opened on March 12 at 5pm and continue until April 9. studioaltenburg.com.au. Opening on Thursday March 10 at 6pm at Aarwun Gallery, this exhibition showcases the work of three artists. Helena McConochie's natural impressions explore the evocative landscape of flowers. Kylie Fogarty's works respond to atmospheric explorations through mark making. Nick Osmond draws from his embedded connection to place in Moree, painting past and current narratives in Australian history. It's on until March 27. aarwungallery.com. Sally Simpson's Journeys - A Poem of the Sea contains drawings about the ever-changing relationship between sea and land. Rachel Theodorakis's Twentytwenty explores themes of community, relationships and wellbeing. Dan Power's Skulls + Seeds explores biodiversity loss and conservation. The exhibitions are on until March 27. graingergallery.com.au. Among the offerings coming up are Drawing at Dusk, an art class at Parliament House, and the Lights! Canberra! Action! short film festival, both on March 11. enlightencanberra.com. The Irish play Swansong is on at the Courtyard Studio on Saturday at 8pm and new musical trio Springtime perform at the Playhouse on Saturday at 8.30pm (canberratheatrecentre.com.au).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/b0a981e3-ed4e-4e74-8c14-ed47161cb770.jpg/r11_0_4489_2530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg