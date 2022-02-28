news, crime, Canberra, ACT, Bruce Lehrmann

The lawyer for the man accused of raping former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has indicated that an application to discontinue legal action against his client is possible but that "there is no application on foot". Bruce Lehrmann, 26, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent. He denies claims any sexual activity, consensual or otherwise, took place with Ms Higgins in the office of federal government minister Linda Reynolds on the day in question in March 2019. Both he and Ms Higgins worked for the minister at the time. The case came back before the ACT Supreme Court on Monday when acting Chief Justice Michael Elkaim said he understood there was an application for a permanent stay of proceedings, which if granted by the court, would discontinue legal action. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Mr Lehrmann's lawyer, John Korn, said there was no application and that the idea had not been raised during discussions to date. "At the moment, there is no application on foot for a variety of reasons," Mr Korn said. "That's not to say there won't be. Hopefully there will be." Mr Korn said if an application were lodged, a different legal team would handle the process. The ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC said "this is the first time hearing" about any potential application. Acting Chief Justice Elkaim told Mr Korn that if they were to lodge an application, they would need to do so by the middle of March. The matter will be mentioned again on March 10 and the trial is set to begin in June. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130009714/14f902c4-2a34-4761-8049-32d0120c9fa6.jpg/r3_0_904_509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg