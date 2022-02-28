whats-on, food-and-wine,

It's been touch and go for the team at Transit Bar when it came to their re-opening date, but after two delays they are officially set to launch this month. Transit Returns will take over the laneway behind the venue's new location on March 13 and will feature Brisbane punk-rock band Dune Rats as well as showcasing some of Canberra's best young bands. As well as great music, some of the feedback the bar has been getting since its soft opening is the new food menu. There is a broad range of bar food including burgers, chicken wings, snacks and desserts, with vegan friendly options. Transit Returns is on March 13 from 3pm. Tickets from $48.94 from transit.bar. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/e9104d44-e4f3-431e-8f3b-6f2d3bf7a711.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg