It was October 2020 when Monster, as part of Ovolo Hotels, announced that it was going to do a Year of Veg campaign. And it proved such a success that it is continuing its pledge to ethical eating, conscious cuisine and cutting-edge veg. "Meat is being removed for a second year in a row at Ovolo Hotels," Ovolo Group's founder and chief executive Girish Jhunjhnuwala says. "With a number of our Ovolo venues already serving plant-based cuisine, we have decided to go the full 100 per cent. It's been a strategic move, but Ovolo prides itself on being an industry leader." The new vegetarian offering will extend to in-room dining menus, which have been carefully curated by Ovolo's group creative culinary partner Ian Curley to ensure an approachable veg-led offering across the group. "Our move to vegetarian dining has been even more successful than we anticipated, and we now find ourselves part of a new wave of plant-based pioneers," he says. "The one big lesson we have learned from our bold experiment: never underestimate your guests. A key focus for us has been ensuring we are creating something that still appeals to everyone - from vegans to flexitarians, and those who are simply keen on expanding their palette." REVIEW: Monster Kitchen and Bar has not a hint of vegetarian compromise

