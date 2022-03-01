Times Past: March 1, 1984

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

The Tuggeranong Town Centre, which is familiar among many southside Canberrans today, had only just had its timetable for development set on this day in 1984. The minister for territories, Tom Uren, announced he accepted advice from the National Capital Development Commission "that a site in the Tuggeranong Town Centre be released for the construction of a shopping centre to provide 24,000 square metres of retail and commercial space". Tuggeranong's population was anticipated to grow significantly over the following years, and to cater for this Mr Uren said additional land would be reserved to allow for the expansion of the centre. "I hope the announcement of the commencement of development at the Tuggeranong Town Centre site, as well as the release of sites for local shopping centres at Erindale and Chisholm, will allay fears expressed by Tuggeranong residents and others about the lack of facilities in Canberra's fastest-growing area," he said. The plans outlined expectations that within two years the centre would include a shopping centre, at least one government office block, and the construction of Lake Tuggeranong would be complete. There were up to 1800 new home sites to be developed around the new Tuggeranong Town Centre, to ensure residential development kept up with the major changes to retail and commercial development. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12938963

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/dc60bc02-cbf7-44f7-904e-55dfa0b00653.png/r94_95_487_317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg