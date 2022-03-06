life-style, books, the italian girl, anita abriel, simon & schuster, wartime romance fiction

I'd rather review a book I enjoyed reading than one I disliked - for whatever reason - but particularly when the prose is prosaic, and the narrative determined to tell rather than show. Anita Abriel was born and raised in Sydney but now lives in California. Her parents are Holocaust survivors, which perhaps explains why her third novel, The Italian Girl, follows the romantic theme of World War II love and survival that shaped her first two, The Light After the War, and Lana's War. I haven't read these previous novels, but glimpses of praise, presumably from writers of similar romantic fiction, appear to suggest readership popularity. Which raises a further reviewing truism, this time about personal taste, which is never a relevant critical factor. It's November 1943 in Rome when Marina Tozzi, a beautiful young Italian woman, arrives home to find her beloved father, Vittorio, dead on their apartment floor in a pool of blood. Apparently, the Nazis have discovered that he was sheltering a Jewish refugee. Marina is distraught, and a wise neighbour advises her to flee before the Nazis return. Fortunately, there is a friend of Vittorio's, Bernard, an acclaimed American art dealer, living in Florence, who happens to own a splendidly luxurious villa, with his beautiful wife, Belle. Since Marina is also passionate, and knowledgeable, about art, aspiring one day to own her own gallery, Florence seems an attractive option. And so, a timely escape falls into place. However, Marina, having sworn to avenge her father's death, finds herself cataloguing Bernard's extensive art collection and library, enjoying dinner parties in comforting company, being showered by glamorous gowns and jewellery by Belle, and lingering (frustratingly) on the cusp of falling in love with dashingly handsome Carlos, a local partisan - the Italians by this time having cheesed off the Germans by losing interest in their war. Carlos has sleek dark hair, olive skin, and eyes "the colour of emeralds". Incidentally, a German Officer also has "piercing green eyes." In fact, in this story, it might be said that the eyes have it. Marina's eyes - and many of those around her - "sparkle", "dance" and "twinkle", frequently, although seldom at the same time. Eventually, Carlos lures Marina away from her cossetted villa to engage in some part-time low-risk partisan work by valuing art that might help raise funds to support the resistance movement. But this brief tremour of excitement doesn't last long, and the story withers away with a thinly concealed twist. Does the curse of Covid justify such lightweight romantic escapism? Probably. But it hurts me to say so.

