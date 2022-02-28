news, crime,

A man has been found dead on a road overnight following a possible hit and run. Police have appealed for anyone involved to come forward, including witnesses to the incident believed to have taken place on Pialligo Avenue, between Oaks Estate Road and Scherger Drive, Majura. Anyone with dash-cam footage which captured the area between 10pm and 11.30pm on Sunday has been urged to contact police. ACT Road Policing acting Inspector Ken Williams said the investigation would present unique challenges. "At present, we are still working to establish what happened last night in the lead-up to this man's death," acting Inspector Williams said. "It has happened in an isolated location, where no CCTV footage is available." Acting Inspector Williams said police believe there would have been several cars on Pialligo Avenue last night as several events had concluded around that time. "I am urging everyone who drove past the Fairbairn Plantation between 10pm and half past 11pm last night to let police know what they saw. "And anyone who saw a man walking on Pialligo Avenue should also contact police." READ ALSO: The man's next of kin have been notified and a report is now being prepared for the coroner. His death will mark the third fatality on Canberra roads for 2022, after a driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into a storm drain in Wanniassa on Australia Day. It followed the death of a 72 year-old man who died while cycling around the Black Mountain Peninsula in Acton days earlier. More to come.

