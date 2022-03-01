news, latest-news, night noodle markets, canberra times night noodle markets, canberra food

It got off a wet start but The Canberra Times Night Noodle Markets is now on. The markets have taken over Parkes Place West Lawns bringing Canberrans some of the most drool-worthy dishes until Sunday. But with so many options, where do you start? The Night Noodle Markets wouldn't be the same without Hoy Pinoy - which is why it's a great place to start. Offering both chicken skewers in a soy glaze and pork belly skewers in a banana ketchup glaze, the treats are a great option to grab and go - a delicious snack to sustain you while exploring what else is on offer if you will. If you're looking for a substantial feed then Donburi Station is a great option. Known for their quick dishes that are full of flavour, Donburi Station has both Japanese fried dumplings (gyoza) and Tokyo taco - a fusion beef taco served with salsa and toppings on rice - on the menu. But if you're in the mood for noodles - because it is the Night Noodle Markets, after all - the Osaka Noodles are the way to go. The fried noodles come with either pork, chicken or vegetable option. Melbourne's Japanese restaurant Mr Miyagi is the new kid on the block and is making a splash with their pucks. Pucks are basically baos that have almost been given a gourmet pizza pocket treatment. And there are three flavours to choose from. The first is barbecue Peking duck, topped with pickled cucumber and white ginger. There is also a satay wagyu beef option, topped with roasted peanut infused Japanese mayo, coconut crunch and spring onions. And for the vegetarians, how does char-grilled eggplant topped with Japanese pickle mayo and sticky miso glaze sound? Looking for something sweet? A brownie self-described as Better Than Sex is hard to go by. With a combination of dark, milk, caramel and white chocolate, The Sunday Baker's Better Than Sex brownie is the definition of decadence. There is also a Hipster Brownie which is a gluten-free and vegan dark choc and almond brownie, and there's the Pash 'n' Dash. It sees a crispy coconut biscuit base covered in a heavenly passionfruit condensed milk topping baked to perfection. Every Night Noodle Markets, Gelato Messina comes up with something amazing that is exclusive to the Night Noodle Markets. This year sees the addition of the HK French Toast is dulce de leche and peanut butter french toast with maple syrup gelato and condensed milk. And in what is a take the classic Chinese restaurant dessert fried ice-cream, is the Milo Fry Club. It's deep-fried Milo gelato, messinatella pudding and oreo crumble topped with warm messinatella. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/fc314083-3783-40c8-86e8-ca9130d8fcc0.png/r0_83_1071_688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg