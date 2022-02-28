sport, cricket, Henry Hunt, Sheffield Shield

Henry Hunt says a breakout season has helped prepare him to step into South Australia's captaincy role while the state's regular leaders are away on national-team dutues. Former Queanbeyan opener Hunt will replace Travis Head and Alex Carey as the SA skipper for the Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland this week. He has scored five centuries and seven half-centuries in his state career so far after being plucked out of the ACT Comets system to force his way into a first-class set up. The 25-year-old was also called into the Australia A squad at the end of last year and many have tipped him as a Test player of the future. Hunt, however, is taking it all in his stride as he gets ready for the next leap of his impressive career. "I feel really privileged to come over here a few years ago and to make my way through the pathway and now be skipper, I'm really honoured," Hunt said. "It's been a crazy few months. I've tried to enjoy my cricket and I've had a lot of fun doing it, all the boxes have been ticked personally. "I'd like to start winning some games for South Australia and hopefully we can get that first win of the Shield season [in Brisbane]." Hunt scored nine and 57 in his last Sheffield Shield match earlier this month and has been building a steady reputation as a reliable opener. He also made his Big Bash debut for the Adelaide Strikers and started his domestic one-day career. "I was pretty happy to get the opportunity [in the shorter formats], it was something different for me and I loved every minute of it," Hunt said. "As a leader, not too much changes. My job is to still score runs and to get us off to a good start."

