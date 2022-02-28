news, federal-politics, Ukraine, Russia, invasion, Kyiv, Ukraine embassy, British High Commission

Ukraine's top diplomat in Australia says the supply of lethal aid from nations including Australia will make a major difference as Ukrainian forces fight back Russian advances into the country. Volodymyr Shalkivskyi, the head of mission at Ukraine's embassy in Canberra, has also urged Australians considering travelling to help defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion to carefully check Australia's laws. Ukrainians and their military have put up fierce resistance and denied Russia's attempts to take control of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, and other targets. Mr Shalkivskyi on Monday evening said the supply of lethal aid to Ukraine from nations including Australia would be crucial in the resistance against the Russian invasion. "Thanks to the international community and our partners, we are confident that we will not run out of bullets and weapons in order to defend our country," he said. "Russians were preparing the invasion for months. So they carefully studied everything in terms of the positions of our military depots. "During those initial missile strikes, a significant number of military depots and military units were destroyed. Along with civilian infrastructure. Everyone saw those just terrible pictures of devastation. "That is why it is crucial for us to have reliable support." Australia has pledged $4 million in military assistance that will go to NATO's Trust Fund for Ukraine to support the purchase of non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies. The federal cabinet's national security committee will meet on Tuesday to finalise its decision as to what lethal military equipment Australia will provide to Ukraine. Mr Shalkivskyi said many people in Australia had called - including about 20 in the first couple of hours they were taking calls - asking whether they could travel to Ukraine and help defend the country. He said Ukraine appreciated the willingness of Australians to help. "We believe that there are different ways to support our military and different [ways] to protect our civilians, provide financial assistance, humanitarian aid," he said. "At the same time, I'd like to avoid discrepancies in terms of legislation of Australia, and I urge those brave men who would like to go, to check carefully the relevant provisions of the legislation. "For sure we would welcome them. But we for sure would like to avoid a situation that they help us and get back and have troubles." Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the creation of a foreign legion, and Mr Shalkivskyi said people from Poland and other neighbouring countries had already arrived in Ukraine to defend the country. "They are eager to help. And they have sufficient military experience," Mr Shalkivskyi said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Ukrainians in Australia not to travel to Ukraine to fight in the conflict. "At this time, the legality of such actions are uncertain under Australian law," he said. British high commissioner Vicki Treadell, standing with Mr Shalkivskyi at the high commission in Canberra, said equipping Ukraine with aid for its defence would be an international effort. "We utterly condemn the actions of Russia. Their aggression is completely unjustified. We, with our international partners, will do all we can to support Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people, and the incredible courage and resilience that they are showing," she said. The British high commission was illuminated in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine's flag on Monday night as a symbol of solidarity. Australian Parliament House was also lit up in Ukraine's colours. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to President Zelensky on several occasions in the lead-up to and after the invasion. READ MORE: Mr Shalkivskyi said the United Kingdom played a crucial role in uniting the international community in supporting Ukraine. "We have strong morale among our soldiers and officers. We have also a very supportive population of Ukraine, who support our military in their actions," he said. The territorial defence force of citizens supporting the Ukrainian military already numbered more than 100,000 people. "There were, in our history, a number of invasions. But eventually, all of them failed," Mr Shalkivskyi said. Blasts were heard before dawn on Monday in Kyiv and Kharkiv, but Russian ground forces' attempts to capture major urban centres were repelled, Ukrainian authorities said.

