news, crime,

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following police pursuits in an allegedly stolen vehicle in Belconnen on Monday afternoon. At about 12.55pm police observed a suspected stolen VW Golf driving at excessive speed on Ginninderra Drive, Charnwood. Police allege driver of the Golf failed to stop when directed to do so and proceeded to drive at excessive speed, on the wrong side of the road and on greenbelt areas through multiple Belconnen suburbs. Police initiated pursuits twice, however, they were terminated due to the reckless and dangerous manner of the Golf driver. About 1.30pm the vehicle drove over a tyre deflation device at the intersection of Spalding Street and Kingsford Smith Drive, Melba. However, the motorist still continued driving the car. Multiple road policing and general duties officers attended the area in an effort to locate the vehicle. About 1.45pm the vehicle was located abandoned in Wallace Place, Melba. It was confirmed as a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in Latham last week. Following information from the public, the 34-year-old man was located in a carport at a residence in Wallace Place where he surrendered to police. READ ALSO: He was arrested and subjected to a drug screening procedure which indicated the presence of a prescribed drug. The man was charged with eight offences including: three counts of fail to stop for police, aggravated dangerous driving, drive a vehicle without consent, drive with a prescribed drug in oral fluid, drive with incorrect number plates and possession of ammunition. He is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates court on Tuesday.

