A former Canberra political staffer accused of raping two women in separate incidents has been committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court. Alexander Louis Christopher Matters, who worked as an electorate officer for Bean MP David Smith and is an Australian National University law student, pleaded not guilty in October to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one of committing an indecent act. Mr Matters, in his early 20s, appeared via phone in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday when he was committed to the higher court. The committal was applied for with the prosecution's consent, meaning Special Magistrate Margaret Hunter waived a committal hearing. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Mr Matters was initially charged in September in relation to one complainant before additional charges were laid one month later in relation to another complainant. Mr Matters remains on bail, which had another condition added on Tuesday - for him to notify the Supreme Court within two working days of any changes to his residential address. The charges have no relation to Mr Matters' conduct in the office of Bean MP David Smith. Mr Smith in September said Mr Matters' employment contract for a part-time role had been terminated immediately. The case will come before the Supreme Court on March 10.

