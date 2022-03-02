news, latest-news,

Our pick of what's happening during Enlighten Festival. Our pick of what's happening during Enlighten Festival. Enlighten Festival is expanding across the lake and into Civic with City Illuminations. A major drawcard for the festival is the world premiere of Ephemeral, an illuminated installation of giant 'bubbles' centred in Civic Square. Each evening the illuminated works will be shrouded in sound, bubbles and smoke, wowing audiences of all ages. It will be complemented by an illuminated sculpture, Kin in Garema Place, and interactive Mini Beasts in multiple locations of the Canberra Centre, transforming Civic with impressive lighting, sculptures and interactive experiences. From Friday to March 14. The Canberra Day long weekend sees the arrival of The Forage@Enlighten Festival offering an enticing lakeside zone for all things local and regional food and beverage. The well-loved Canberra food experience returns in a new home for this autumn experience. With more than 25 local businesses offering a wide range of food and drink options, you'll have plenty to choose from to tantalise the taste buds. Grab yourself a smorgasbord of a feast and relax by the lake with family and friends. March 11 to 14. It's the event that everyone thinks of when they think of Enlighten - the Illuminations. Once again the national institutions will be lit up with projections. Don't miss the spectacular installations also on display in the National Triangle. See Fibonacci's Genie, Labyrinth, Five Elements Orerry, Lily Pads and the Surface Festival collaboration as you explore the Enlighten Festival site. March 4 to 14. READ MORE: The second week of Enlighten sees the Canberra Balloon Spectacular lift off. Held over nine days, more than 25 balloons from around Australia and overseas combine making the Canberra skyline a flurry of colour, sound and movement and a spectacle to remember. The balloons launch each morning from Patrick White Lawns, with balloon inflation from 6.15am and launch about 7am, weather permitting. Daily announcements for whether balloons will launch and fly are made at 6.15am and published via the Enlighten Festival and EventsACT social channels. Less is an illuminated outdoor dance and music performance set amidst the architectural sculpture, Less Pavilion at Dairy Road. Experience evocative dance by Australian Dance Party, an architectural lighting design by Ove Mcleod with sound design by Alex Voorhoeve, live vocals by Liam Budge (vocals), live saxophone by John Mackey and costume design by Aislinn King intertwining through the mesmeric sculpture. March 4 to 12. Tickets from Humanitix. For more information go to enlightencanberra.com.

