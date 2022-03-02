news, latest-news,

Nominations for the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award are open, with Landcare champions from across Australia being urged to come forward. Inspired by the former Australian Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, the Bob Hawke Landcare Award is Landcare Australia's most prestigious, national award recognising outstanding leaders and innovators in landcare across Australia. With the award now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Landcare Australia chief executive Dr Shane Norrish said he couldn't be more excited to see the fantastic work achieved by the Landcare community. "These past years have been challenging for the Landcare community, but what we have seen time and again is leadership and innovation in the face of adversity. Between bushfires, flooding, drought and the pandemic, Landcare champions have been achieving the impossible and I can't wait to see the nominations we receive this year," Dr Norrish said. "Landcarers are humble, quiet achievers who are dedicated to giving back to their communities. Often, they are nominated by those whose lives they have impacted through their work, who know their achievements deserve to be recognised and celebrated at a national level. "Over the past 10 years we have had five fantastic winners of the Bob Hawke Landcare Award, all who have done extraordinary work in sustainable agriculture and driven promotion of the Landcare movement forward. I know this year's nominees will have built on their successes to achieve even more." The 2020 Bob Hawke Landcare Award winner Andrew Stewart said the success of the award helped to inspire the next generation of Landcarers, and gave Landcare leaders the opportunity to join the conversation on securing Australia's sustainable future. "The Bob Hawke Landcare Award has given me more confidence to continue advocating for the importance of taking the Landcare and agroforestry approach to farming. "Landcare is inextricably linked with ethical and ecological farming practices, providing a conduit and voice for solutions to issues of this era such as climate change, land degradation, animal ethics and human health. "This award provides a big opportunity to encourage youth into the agricultural industry through the lens of environmental concerns, and take part in creative approach to Landcare, natural resource management and sustainable agriculture. READ MORE: The Bob Hawke Landcare Award recipient is awarded a prize package to the value of $50,000 for further development of their knowledge and skills in sustainable land management to enable an even stronger contribution to Landcare. The award recipient will be required to submit a project proposal outlining how they plan to spend the $50,000. The winner will be announced at the 2022 National Landcare Awards in Sydney in late August. To be eligible for the award, a nominee must be an individual who is actively involved in Landcare, natural resource management and sustainable agriculture. Nominations close on May 1.

