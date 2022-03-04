whats-on, movie-reviews, Monster Family 2, film review

Monster Family 2 (PG, 102 minutes) 2 stars Surely the school holidays are still a while away, so perhaps a little prematurely, this week sees the release of this perfectly fine little animated family film Monster Family 2. My own little monster, who loved being dragged to kids films I had to review, turned 17 recently and got his licence and so the days of him accompanying me to a movie like this are long gone. I had to check my cynical old self a handful of times watching this film - it is a helpful reminder of the demographic these films are intended for when your own progeny is beside you, laughing at puerile jokes or meaningless slapstick. As an adult, watching a film like this out of context can sometimes be a trying experience, and particularly when it sits competitively against Disney and Pixar and the like in the animated family film environment. This upcoming Oscar season alone, the Best Animation category sees Disney competing with itself pitching Raya and The Last Dragon against Encanto, and them competing against the adult war docudrama Flee. Well, Monster Family 2 isn't in the same galaxy as these films, but then, it isn't trying to be and its audience has never heard of the Oscars, except for maybe Oscar the Grouch. You don't need to have seen the first film to grasp this one. The first film involved Count Dracula (Jason Isaacs) and his infatuation with a woman (Emma Wishbone, voice by Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame) whose whole family get turned into monsters. This film opens with Dracula back again, but only because the daughter of a pair of famous scientists is crossing the planet capturing monsters to be put to some unknown purpose. The girl, Mila (Emily Carey) is a technological and intellectual genius, but somewhat lacking in social graces, so when she crashes the wedding of Baba Yaga (Catherine Tate) and Dracula's old henchman Renfield (Ewan Bailey, who provides most of the other character voices of the film), she makes immediate enemies with Max Wishbone (Ethan Rouse). Max and his family were turned to monsters in the first film and Max pulls the same trick off for this adventure - this time using a curse stone Baba Yaga has given him. Needing superpowers to try and rescue his kidnapped grandmother and her husband to be, Max becomes a boy-werewolf. His sister Fay (Jessica Brown Findlay) becomes a Mummy and his dad (Nick Frost) becomes Frankenstein's Monster. Mum, meanwhile, becomes a vampire. With new monster powers and with Baba Yaga's stone able to transport them anywhere, they follow traces of the monster-hunting Mila around the world, to the home of the Yeti and Loch Ness Monster, hoping to rescue their family and then restore themselves to their human form. The animation in this German-British co-production is lovely if not too challenging. There is great detail in some of the characters and a handful of scenes enjoy some inspired cinematic staging which should be credited to director Holger Tappe and the entire animation team. The story's themes don't run too deep but the feeling of '"otherness" is familiar to all of us, werewolves and Mummies or just plain human beings. What's surprising about the calibre of voice actors is how little their contributions add to the film. Their characters' lines are so few and the chance to improvise anything close to inspiration was lost in the long animation process (and possibly the translation from German to English and back again). The filmmakers add a handful of musical numbers because, hey, kids love songs, and I was impressed to find the Aussie classic Love is in the Air, if not John Paul Young's version, among them.

