Times Past: March 2, 1976

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Canberra's affluence is "indisputable" with average weekly earnings in the ACT the highest in Australia, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1976. The average stood at $163.50 per week, followed by the Northern Territory, which had an average of $157. It was not just public-service money driving up the ACT's average, as many critics of highly-paid servants might have believed. The ACT's rate of multiple job-holders was the second-highest in Australia, exceeded only by Western Australia. This figure only represented the male members of the workforce though, as the sample of women who held multiple jobs was too small to be reliable. Some 5.1 per cent of workers in Canberra held second jobs, compared to the national average of 3.9 per cent. ACT residents had held the title of highest earners for a long time prior to when the article was published, and they continued to do so, remaining at the top to this day. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12221953

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/30884c11-8bb2-4b90-a714-09550fbe5872.png/r108_110_488_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg