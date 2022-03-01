news, latest-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for Queanbeyan and the South Coast. A slow moving coastal trough that lies off the northern NSW coast has already inundated parts of Queensland and northern NSW with record-breaking rainfall causing the most severe floods in living memory. A moderate to major flood watch has been issued for the Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers. According to the bureau, later on Tuesday a low pressure system will form within this trough before moving towards central parts of the NSW Coast and deepening into an east coast low. Heavy to torrential rain is likely to the south of the low affecting Sydney, Illawarra and the South Coast from later on Tuesday. Meanwhile, catchments remain wet, with many NSW dams near capacity. A severe weather warning for heavy to locally intense rainfall has been issued for Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Illawarra and South Coast and parts of adjacent districts. The weather system is expected to cause riverine flooding for the parts of the Mid North Coast and extend further south to the Central Coast, Sydney, Illawarra and South Coast catchments from later on Tuesday. A flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop. Flood warnings will be issued if a minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the bureau provides a flood warning service. READ ALSO: FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500 For life threatening emergencies, call triple zero immediately More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/2e57ea44-eed7-4e9f-8db4-d61b2d53234a.jpg/r2_0_4896_2765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg