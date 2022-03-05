Adjusting to life back in the office

news, latest-news,

It probably wasn't the right week to start watching Apple TV's Severance. I've been on leave, a lot of leave, you probably haven't even noticed I was gone. And last week I found this show, on the recommendation of my work colleague B.R. Doherty, and decided for some reason it would be the final show I'd binge before returning to the office. Severance, Doherty wrote, is premised on the disturbing concept of workers undergoing a surgical procedure which eliminates their ability to remember their private lives while at work and vice versa when off the clock. After so much leave I had kind of forgotten what life was like in the office. My days had been full of time to myself: books, cooking, walking, gardening, catching up with friends and trips away here and there. It was a glimpse into my not so distant future, I told myself, thinking about the great resignation, perhaps retirement, but there was still a sense of ennui, if you like, wondering if I would actually like the life I thought I wanted now. It was also one of the only long breaks where I've taken a break from this regular column. In previous vacations I've found some joy in keeping my finger in this pie. This time I wanted a break from the keyboard, and having to think, and I wanted to see if I could not do it. Do you know what I mean? I'm having this discussion regularly with my friends of a similar age. What's next? They seem somewhat astonished when I say I'm not keen to keep writing once I've run out of words, or rather no longer have holes to fill. I don't want to find contract work in the public service, or write content. And please stop asking me about the book. It's there somewhere; can someone just please tell me what happens. Because I don't know what happens. With my life, or the book. That's the problem. So in many ways I was glad when leave was over. And I switched the switch and got back into work mode. What? I no longer had to drive to Fyshwick? I bought a MyWay card and scoured bus timetables, worked out how long it would take me to walk to the closest light rail stop. I started thinking about work lunches - for the first time in 15 years I no longer had to think about school lunches. (That made me very sad if I'm completely honest.) I even bought a new pair of heels, not that I'll wear them, it's almost three kilometres to that stop. Not sure if I'm ready to become one of those commuters who wears her trainers with her power suit. But I'm back. Perhaps part of my malaise was due to the fact that I fell in love during my break. It was just a different television show. No need for any of us to get our hopes up. Taylor Sheridan's 1883, on Paramount + filled my heart with a joy I haven't felt for a long time. It's the prequel to his Yellowstone, which I also love, about early generations of the Dutton family as they make their way from Tennessee to Montana. It's full of cowboys and wagons and rolling prairies. But it's also full of adventure and hope and fear of the unknown. It's also full of desire. "There are few things that focus one solely on the present," says our young narrator, Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May. "Terror is one. Grief another. "But nothing washes the world away like the lips of another. Seems an odd custom, strangers putting their mouths together and exploring each other with their tongues. When you think about it, kissing makes no sense at all." I wondered about the kissing, but also about how people must have felt harnessing up the horses and heading off for a brand new start. How excited and fearful they must have been, all at the same time. I wanted to use this leave, in my pre-pandemic plans, to do something like that. I'm not a brave person, not by any stretch of anyone's imagination, but I had a dream to move somewhere akin to the Scottish highlands, adopt a rugby club, spend my days pouring whisky for the locals in a pub where I managed to pick up some work on the days where I wasn't writing that book no one is mentioning. We can all have dreams, lives that dwell outside our reality of work and home. We must not give up on them, forget them, switch off those parts of our brain where optimism resides, we must stay hopeful. Did you miss me?

