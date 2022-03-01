news, federal-politics, stolen generations, Ken Wyatt, Scott Morrison, Healing Foundation

First Nations people who were removed as children from their families and communities in the ACT now have access to the $378.6 million redress scheme for stolen generations survivors, as well as support through new $6.55 million funding to bolster Link-Up services and The Healing Foundation. A territories redress scheme and free financial and legal services have also opened from Tuesday to people taken from families and communities in the Northern Territory and Jervis Bay. It follows similar redress schemes in most states. Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt says the harm caused to First Nations people must be recognised. "The stolen generations lost their childhoods, their connections to family, country and culture, and while we cannot give back lost childhoods, we are contributing to healing through the territories stolen generations redress scheme," Minister Wyatt said. "The support package includes significant wellbeing support and will be delivered in a survivor-focused, trauma-informed and culturally sensitive way. "Today, we are following powerful words with practical action." MORE NEWS Last month, Federal Parliament marked the 14th anniversary of the national apology to the Stolen Generations. Delivered by then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2008, the apology was given to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who had been impacted by past government policies of forced child removal and assimilation. The territories scheme offers a redress payment of up to $75,000 and a healing assistance payment of $7,000. Survivors may also confidentially tell their story to a senior government official, have it acknowledged and receive a face-to-face or written apology. The $6.55 million funding over four years for Link-Up services and The Healing Foundation is designed to support people to understand, navigate and access the redress scheme while addressing ongoing trauma. The territories stolen generations redress scheme is open for applications until February 28, 2026 and will operate until June 30, 2026. The scheme is also open to family members of stolen generations survivors who have died since the scheme was announced last August.

