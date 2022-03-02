sport, brumbies, Tom Ross, ACT Brumbies, Super Rugby, Brumbies v Waratahs

You're more likely to hear compliments than insults during the new generation "Tah week". The fire and brimstone of the past takes a back seat to a lot of "they're a strong team", "we're keeping a lid on things" or "we're focused on us". The truth is the sting has gone out of the bitter contest in recent years. The Brumbies beat the Waratahs 61-10 last year, the Waratahs failed to win a game in a dismal 2021 campaign and rugby has endured its off-field struggles for support. But it's hard to hide the hate when you've lived it forever. Tom Ross, a Canberra junior who made his Super Rugby debut against the big brothers three years ago, doesn't try to deflect with clichés. He embraces it, like he did the night in his first game for the Brumbies in 2019 when he and childhood mates Mack Hansen and Ryan Lonergan combined in a come-from-behind win in Canberra. "That week was particularly special," Ross aid. "But every Tah week has been special for me. "Growing up and coming out to [Canberra Stadium] as a youngster, we've always wanted to beat the Waratahs and beat them well. "That's always been the goal from the get go. Tah week - we bloody love it." The Brumbies and Waratahs are hoping the derby can ignite some much-needed passion among rugby fans. MORE CANBERRA SPORT The Waratahs, who were winless last year, appear to be back on the right track under the guidance of Darren Coleman, a former Brumbies Academy coach, while the Brumbies are two from two to start the new Super Rugby Pacific era. Crowd momentum has been slow to start as fans wait to see if Australian teams can perform, but Brumbies backs coach Rod Seib said they knew what was coming their way. "They're really abrasive ... 1-15, they're really big fellas around the park," Seib said. "You could see that in the trial, they're physically really well equipped. If we're a little bit backward, we'll get wiped off the park." The Brumbies and Waratahs will name their sides on Wednesday. The Brumbies are expected to make minimal changes, with Wallabies Nic White and Folau Fainga'a poised to return to the starting XV and coach Dan McKellar considering tinkering with the back row. Ross had an increased workload against the Fijian Drua, playing most of the second half in the tighthead prop role after the Brumbies took an opportunity to give skipper Allan Alaalatoa a rest. Ross has played the back-up role for Alaalatoa for most of the past three seasons, but he hopes he has shown McKellar he's ready for more when required. "Hopefully my performance put a bit of faith in myself for Dan," Ross said. "That's super important, if I'm going to come on for the last 20 minutes Dan knows I can do the job at scrum time, [Laurie Fisher] knows I'm going to do the job in [defence]. "If they know I can do the job for them, in the future it becomes easier." Seib is happy with how the Brumbies' back line is functioning after crossing seven times against the Drua. The test against the Waratahs, though, is expected to be tougher. NSW beat the Brumbies in a pre-season trial match in Bowral and although the result counted for nothing, it gave the Brumbies an indication of what's to come. "If we were the finished product now, I'd probably be a bit anxious to be honest," Seib said. "We're turning a lot of ball over at the moment - 17 in the first round and 12 last weekend. We need to control when the opposition gets the ball and where they get the ball. "At the moment, we're just giving opposition teams a little too many chances. I think our skills are quite sharp, it's just that we want to get into a game and we're over tentative at times." SUPER RUGBY ROUND THREE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/f4441fb4-85e5-4b68-a104-95f051ac0a33.jpg/r2_8_3597_2039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg