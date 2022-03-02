Out and about at the French Film Festival

video,

French film fanatics rejoiced at the Canberra media launch of the 33rd Alliance Francaise French Film Festival. If you feel like immersing yourself in French language and culture, you can do so at Palace Electric over the next four weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/d053f960-333d-4b39-a1fa-6ed600eadd90.jpg/r2_511_4997_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg