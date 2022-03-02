comment, editorial,

While every death is a tragedy, when it involves a child it is especially so; particularly when that tragedy could have been prevented. That is the case with Blake Corney, the four-year-old whose life was cut short when a landscaping supplies truck smashed into the back of his family's station wagon while it was stopped at traffic lights on the Monaro Highway on July 28, 2018. The family had been travelling to the Toys' R' Us at the Majura Park Shopping Centre when the heavy vehicle ploughed into their car at an estimated 70 km/h. Blake had been sitting in the back seat singing along to his favourite song. While the 57-year-old truck driver, Akis Livas - now serving a three year and three month jail term after pleading guilty to culpable driving causing death in 2020 - had applied his brakes, it was too little and too late. The impact was catastrophic. Blake took the full force of the collision and died instantly. His injuries were so severe the crime scene photographs have been sealed. It was a scene of horror nobody should ever have to witness; a tragedy no family should ever have to experience; and, what is worse, was entirely avoidable. Last year's coronial inquest, conducted by Chief Coroner Lorraine Walker, confirmed Livas was responsible for the crash and for Blake's death. He had been referred to a sleep laboratory at least twice in the years before the collision with suspected sleep apnoea. Livas never acted on those referrals. When he applied for his job as a truck driver in 2017 and renewed his heavy vehicle driver's licence in 2018 he said he did not have any condition that could affect his driving ability. Livas was diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnoea - a condition which can result in micro-sleeps - after Blake's death. The doctor who made that diagnosis noted he "should not be operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery until his severe obstructive sleep apnoea is adequately treated". While Blake's death has left a lacuna that can never be filled, his parents, Camille Jago and Andrew Corney, are determined their eldest son will not have died in vain. They are supporting an ACM heavy vehicle safety campaign called Blake's Legacy which wants all of the recommendations made by Coroner Walker to be acted upon. One is for the ACT government to consider mandatory reporting by health practitioners who believe a patient has health issues which could endanger the public while they are driving heavy vehicles. The Coroner also wants the government to consider mandating independent health examinations for people applying for certain classes of heavy vehicle licence. Coroner Walker, who said that if Livas's truck had been fitted with autonomous emergency braking "Blake may still be alive today", also urged the government to consider incentives to encourage the uptake of AEB and fatigue- and distraction-detection technologies by heavy vehicle operators. All of this makes sense. The average heavy rigid truck on Australian roads is 16 years old. Many of these are much older than that with safety technology dating from the 1980s and the 1990s. This poses an unacceptable risk to the public and needs to be addressed. Australia's current male life expectancy is 83.79 years. At the time of this crash Blake was looking forward to another eight decades of joyous and vigorous life. That life, which he would have shared with his family including younger brother Aidan, was snatched from him. This should not be allowed to happen again. Workable solutions are needed - and soon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LLBstgPA4H8EG9DTTGcXBL/906ad201-408d-4f0a-a1a9-94433271c361.jpg/r0_131_1362_901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg