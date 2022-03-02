news, education,

Reports of sexual misconduct made to the Australian University rose sharply last year, but the university says it is not necessarily an indication of an increase in incidents. In 2021, the university registrar received 31 formal reports of sexual misconduct, up from nine reports in 2020 and four reports in 2019. Of the 31 reports, 21 went on to an enquiry and all respondents were found to have engaged in misconduct. Seven reports were in progress and yet to be heard by an inquiry at the time of publication. Three were either beyond the university's jurisdiction or had already undergone other processes. Where misconduct was found, more than half of respondents were excluded from the university; 38 per cent were suspended or denied access to the university for a period of time and 10 per cent received conditions on their enrolment. The number of disclosures about sexual misconduct through an online form also increased from 250 in the first year, from October 2019 to September 2020, to 366 disclosures in the second year, October 2020 to September 2021. Online disclosures included people recounting personal experiences, people supporting someone with a disclosure, witnesses and ANU services. Disclosures do not necessarily lead to a formal report but link the person with support. The most recent reporting year showed 81 per cent of those impacted by sexual misconduct were undergraduate students and 70 per cent lived on campus. Three quarters of the alleged victims were women and 83.5 per cent of alleged perpetrators were men. More than half of the disclosed behaviour involved sexual harassment and 43.5 per cent related to sexual assault. In the recent reporting period, 51 per cent of incidents occurred in a residential hall or college, 36.7 per cent occurred off campus, 8.2 per cent happened at the Acton campus and 4.1 per cent happened online. The university has overhauled its sexual violence prevention strategy after students protested in August last year over broken promises since the 2017 Australian Human Rights Commission's report on sexual assault and harassment uncovered the scale of the problem at Australian universities and particularly at the ANU. Up until now, the university has not released any data on sexual assault and harassment disclosures, reports and disciplinary action, attracting criticism from the ANU Women's Department. READ MORE: The ANU's deputy vice-chancellor for student and university experience, professor Ian Anderson, said the increase in reports was because survivors felt increasingly confident an inquiry into sexual misconduct would result in a fair hearing with an outcome. "They should be confident that the university takes this absolutely seriously, that no form of sexual violence is acceptable, and that perpetrators will be appropriately disciplined," he said. Professor Anderson said previously there was only one case manager within the Respectful Relationships Unit, which was isolated from the other social and health services at the university. "We have invested more in the development of a specialist team with expertise in sexual violence and response that can work with other service providers across the ANU such as general practitioners, nurses, and counsellors," Professor Anderson said. "That was a learning from us that we think that it's part of our commitment to strengthening our response and strengthening through continuous quality improvement was a valuable learning." Professor Anderson said all student living on campus have done training on consent with a further round of training planned for later in the first semester. The university will report data annually and will finalise a review of its sexual violence prevention plan within the next four weeks.

