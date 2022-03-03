news, latest-news,

Justice of the Peace, fingerprinting and volunteer services have returned to ACT Police stations as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Volunteers in Policing play an important role in delivering services to benefit the public and foster stronger links between the police and the community, but due to COVID-19 their roles and services had been limited. Justice of the Peace services resumed at all ACT Police Stations earlier this year. People are reminded that bookings are not required and walk-ins are welcome. The services are available from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday at City, Belconnen, Woden and Tuggeranong police stations. Gungahlin Police Station has services available from 10am to 4pm on Monday and Friday, 9am to 5pm on Tuesday and Thursday, and 9am to 4pm on Wednesday. READ ALSO: Outside of these hours, visit the Access Canberra website for a list of ACT Justice of the Peace service locations. Please note, Access Canberra Service Centres don't offer Justice of the Peace services. Fingerprinting services have also resumed and are available by appointment only at City and Woden Police Stations. Applicants in the ACT requiring fingerprints should make an appointment by calling the ACT Fingerprint Hotline on 02 5126 9121. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/0f759710-5c74-4df8-b13c-1347be79a3a3.jpg/r3_273_5336_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg