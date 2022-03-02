news, latest-news,

Here's one bus ride you'll want a ticket for - the Glenfiddich Whisky Wanderer bus is coming to Canberra for the first time. The restored 1972 Leyland Double Decker has been fitted out with a premium fully serviced bar, making the Whisky Wanderer a luxury lounge on wheels. And it will be parked outside Molly in Odgers Lane March 7-19, with table bookings, private functions and walk-in spots available from 4pm daily. There is also a range of special menus and food pairings from the Molly kitchen to complement your whisky experience and masterclasses are held on the upper level. Whisky specialist and Glenfiddich ambassador Ross Blainey will be hosting two special tasting events on March 11 and 15. Bookings are highly recommended so head to molly.bar/event/whisky-wanderer to secure your ride on the most glamorous bus in town.

