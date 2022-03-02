200mm of rain in six hours: BoM severe weather warning

news, latest-news,

The Bureau of Metrology (BoM) has issued a severe weather warning for people in Sydney, the Illawarra and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, South Coast, Central and Southern Tablelands. It is expecting 200mm of rainfall across the region over just six hours in the middle of Wednesday, with thunderstorms, flash flooding and potential landslides. Damaging winds are also expected with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h in coastal areas. There could also be damaging gusts over parts of the western slopes in the south. FOLLOW LIVE: NSW, Queensland flood updates: torrential rain moves south impacting more communities A low well offshore from the Mid-North Coast will deepen in response to an upper trough and low, and move southwestwards towards the central New South Wales coast. The weather system off the mid-North Coast is expected to deepen and move south, reaching the central and southeastern areas on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. The BoM is also warning of flash flooding across parts of the Hunter and Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of the Central and Southern Tablelands as Wednesday unfolds

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163350922/3a29676d-34b8-4473-bc54-3591f3caaeb0.png/r0_177_700_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg