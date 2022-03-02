news, business, economics, GDP, national accounts

Economic activity in the last three months of 2021 bounced back from the Delta-lockdown despite labour and supply constraints restricting private investment. Latest national accounts figures have revealed the economy was able to reverse the damage caused by the Delta-lockdown in the fourth quarter of last year. Gross domestic product for the December quarter edged 3.4 per cent higher and was largely driven by a surge in household consumption following the reopening of retail, travel and hospitality from October onwards. Spending from households contributed 3 percentage points to GDP, with the ACT, New South Wales and Victoria recording consumption rises of 9.6 per cent. In comparison, the remainder of the country, which did not experience lockdowns, recorded a 1.6 per cent rise in household spending. Household final consumption was partly offset by a 1.4 per cent fall in private investment, which was being impacted by shortages in construction supplies and labour. Acting head of national accounts at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Sean Crick, said December's gains were larger than the recovery before Delta hit Australia. "After experiencing a fall of 1.9 per cent in the September quarter due to a number of state lockdowns, the Australian economy recovered in the December quarter, growing 3.4 per cent and surpassing the pre-Delta June quarter 2021 level," he said. Increased spending in the economy led to a fall in the household savings ratio from 19.8 per cent to 13.6 per cent. Trade fell by 5.1 per cent and was driven by the strong growth in import prices, which jumped 5.8 per cent. Export prices however only rose 0.4 per cent over the quarter. Net trade deducted 0.2 percentage points from GDP, while real net disposable income rose 1.7 per cent.

