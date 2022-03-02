whats-on, food-and-wine,

Reckon you could down one kilogram of schnitzel in record time to win $1000? And not just any schnitzel but one of six limited edition offerings loaded with everything from fries and gravy to fried calamari, even nachos. The Bavarian's Loaded Schnitzel Competition runs from March 7 to April 30 across all Australian and New Zealand venues, including Belconnen and Woden here in Canberra. A $1000 prize will be awarded to the schnitzel lover who finishes the loaded stack in the fastest time. Nine runners up will each receive a $100 dining voucher. So what's on the menu? The stacks are like two meals in one. Wavering between a pizza or a schnitzel, the Loaded Diavola ticks both boxes with spicy salami, Kalamata olives, roasted capsicum, mozzarella and fries piled atop a crumbed chicken breast. An ode to the great British dish of bangers and mash, the Loaded Bangers sees the classic chicken schnitzel topped with cheese Kransky, creamy mash, caramelised onion and gravy. The Loaded Avo Smash sees a golden-crumbed chicken breast generously topped with smashed avocado, cherry tomato, feta, sesame seeds and crisp fries. Or hit up The Bavarian after a big night out for the Loaded Hangover Cure: a crisp chicken schnitzel topped with Cheddar cheese, fries and lashings of gravy. The Loaded Chorizo Hash is a protein-rich turbocharged feast of fried calamari, chorizo, roasted pumpkin, crispy potatoes and jalapeno sauce. The last of these spectacular schnitzels is the Loaded Nachos, with corn chips, chilli con carne, salsa, jalapenos, cheese and sour cream. Each golden-crumbed chicken schnitzel ($26-$28) is generously smothered, covered and loaded with toppings and sauces, creating flavour combinations found only at The Bavarian during the competition. More details on how to enter can be found at thebavarians.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MUwv8t3Wj4u7LSUBpSbqhh/df6c4803-8012-4418-a38b-3e36b93034af.jpg/r15_309_6033_3709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg